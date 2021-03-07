Bill, a 15-year-old male cross breed, was brought to The York RSPCA Animal Home via an inspector after his needs were not getting met.
Sadly he was found in pretty poor condition and had to be rushed straight to the vets, where he received emergency veterinary treatment to save his life.
Miraculously Bill fought hard and pulled through and has made a full recovery. Staff at the centre are now confident they can find Bill the loving retirement home he deserves.
Despite his age Bill still has so much life in him. He loves his small walks and enjoys every moment sniffing about and saying hello everyone. Bill spends his days helping out in reception at the animal home, keeping everyone company while staff are doing their work.
Bill is a very loving, friendly and gentle little soul who just appreciates everything in life. He walks well on the lead and is sociable with other dogs. He just wants his happy ever after. He has had a tough life recentl,y so now its time to relax in the comforts of a warm loving home. If you have a space on your sofa for Bill please do get in touch.
The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk