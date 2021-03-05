THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals is continuing to fall - albeit very slowly now.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today it currently had a total of 54 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients.
This is down by one on yesterday's figure and by seven on Monday's total of 61, but by 188 on the peak figure of 242 on January 26.
The trust said it now had seven Covid patients in intensive care, and a total of 2,024 such patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic.