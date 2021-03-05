FIREFIGHTERS were called in after an agricultural building was deliberately set on fire by its owner to destroy it, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said today.
It said crews from Kirkbymoorside and Pickering were called to Cross Lane, Sinnington, near Pickering, at just after 7pm last night.
It said they 'attended an incident involving a wood agricultural building which had been deliberately set alight by the owner to destroy it.'
It said firefighters worked to protect surrounding hedgelines and buildings to prevent the fire spreading, using hose reels jets and one of the fire engines to shuttle water.
