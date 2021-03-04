THE world's only pie maker who favours Yorkshire pudding over pastry is expanding to meet growing demand for its products.

The Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company is investing £150,000 to create a new manufacturing facility, boost its marketing activity and recruit five new staff.

The specialist pie maker in Malton which is doubling its team is best known for its Puddies, the world’s first and only pie made with Yorkshire pudding.

Founder Ted Harrison first created a Puddy with Sunday lunch leftovers for a snack and realised the commercial potential in 2017.

The pies have since been sold at food festivals, pop-up pubs, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre in York, at weddings and online.

Using locally-sourced ingredients, each batch is made with Yorkshire Wagyu beef, Yorkshire Gloucester Old Spot sausages and Yorkshire eggs.

Puddies are currently being shipped directly to customers who order online.

The new manufacturing facility will help the business to meet growing demand from online customers, major supermarkets and independent retailers.

Lynne and Ted Harrison established the Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company in 2017 as a small family-run business.

It currently donates a few Puddies from every batch to local vulnerable people are are self-isolating and to local food banks.

The investment includes £50,000 from NPIF – BEF & FFE Microfinance, part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund, and £100,000 invested directly by BEF.

Ted said: “NPIF and BEF have been incredibly supportive in helping us to grow the sales of our lovely Puddies."

Andy Clough is investment manager at BEF - the Business Enterprise Fund, which provides loans from £500 to £250,000 to help businesses grow.

He said: “The Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company have an excellent opportunity to grow sales by bringing new retailers onboard. The funding and strong management team will help them to realise their ambitious growth plans.”

Sean Hutchinson, at the British Business Bank, said: “The Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company is a good example of a business that has seen an opportunity in a volatile market, adapting their business model to ensure sales could continue.

"NPIF is proud to support businesses such as this as they look to grow, creating new jobs and boosting the local economy.”

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported by the European Union.