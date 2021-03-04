A YORK GP is asking for patience over Covid vaccines as doctors' surgeries receive high volumes of calls from people eager to get their jabs.

Dr Abbie Brooks, a GP at Priory Medical Group, said she wanted to reassure people that no one would be forgotten or missed and that work was ongoing to invite all eligible members of current vaccination groups – so some people due a jab are yet to be contacted.

She said patients within Cohort 6 and 7 were being invited for the vaccine, which included over 60s, those who were clinically vulnerable and aged between 16 and 64, and those who were in receipt of carers allowance or were the main carer of an elderly/disabled whose welfare may be at risk if the carer falls ill.

She said local GP-led vaccination services were focusing initially on the clinically vulnerable in their area, including those with long-term conditions, which meant some younger people with underlying health conditions may be offered a local appointment before some in the 60-69 age group.

Dr Brooks said:“Currently we are receiving a high volume of calls to primary care from patients wanting the Covid-19 vaccine, and I we would like to reassure patients that if you have a condition in the identified clinical risk groups we will contact you when the time is right and you won’t be forgotten or missed.

“There is a large number of patients within Cohort 6 and we are working through them as quickly and safely as possible. If you receive a text invite, please keep checking the link until an appointment is available and if the link expires, do not be concerned – you will be sent a further text in due course.

“Not all invites have been sent so please be patient.”

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Clinical Chair, said: “The NHS in in our area is working incredibly hard to deliver the COVID-19 vaccination. I would like to thank everyone working to support the programme – from volunteers to vaccinators and many others – as well as the wider public for their continued support and understanding."