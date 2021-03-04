A popular North Yorkshire farm shop whose egg restaurant has become a go-to destination has won national recognition.

Minskip Farm Shop, at Yolk Farm in Boroughbridge, scooped the Rising Star Award at the Farm Retail Association Awards 2021.

The accolade recognises businesses in their early stages.

Minskip Farm Shop's Emma Mosey said: “This award recognises businesses in the early stages and we are thrilled to have been chosen. Thank you to our awesome team for making the dream real.”

Minskip Farm Shop has been operating in Boroughbridge for more than 40 years, and was taken over by the new owners, Emma and Ben Mosey, in 2017.

They have since won numerous awards and tripled the turnover of the business.

In July 2020, they opened Yolk Farm Kitchen, believed to be the world’s first egg restaurant on a free range egg farm, which has gained a strong reputation for its brunches.

Starting with just two members of staff, the couple now employ more than 35 people.

The Farm Retail Association has more than 350 members and champions the best farm shops and farmers’ markets from across the UK.

Chairman Rob Copley said: “Judging this year’s entries really was no mean feat. The FRA is proud to represent a sector that is bursting with imagination, full of innovation and most importantly, a real passion for quality British produce. A huge congratulations to all our winners, they are truly among the very best in the business.”