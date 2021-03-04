WETHERSPOON says the patio at its Postern Gate pub in York city centre is to re-open from Monday April 12.

But the company's other York pub, the Punch Bowl in Blossom Street, looks set to remain shut for now.

The Postern Gate in Piccadilly, which has a patio backing on to the River Foss, is one of 394 Wetherspoons in England which will be able to open outdoors under the Government's roadmap out of lockdown - provided the date isn't delayed - but the Punch Bowl is not on the list.

A spokesperson said they would be open from 9am to 9pm, from Sunday to Thursday inclusive, and 9am to 10pm Friday and Saturday, although some had restrictions on closing times and in those cases would close earlier.

They said they would offer a slightly reduced menu, to include breakfast, burgers, pizza, deli deals, fish and chips and British classics, and food would be available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week.

"Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, however, Wetherspoon staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have the app," they said.

"Customers will be able to enter the pub to gain access to the outside area and also to use the toilet.

"Test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available."

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

Other pubs reopening in North Yorkshire include The Winter Gardens in Harrogate, The Giant Bellflower in Selby and the Angel Hotel in Whitby.