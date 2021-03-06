A NORTH Yorkshire home of historic interest - set in parkland where King James I hunted - is on the market for £10 million.
Home buyers looking for more spacious surroundings could bag the Grade I listed Sheriff Hutton Park, along with a separate Grade II listed Rangers House and a three-bedroom farmhouse.
A range of farm buildings, parkland, a lake, woodland, arable and grassland are included in the price for the estate.
With a 10 per cent deposit of £100,000 and a 2.4 per cent annual interest rate, the successful buyer would have to make monthly mortgage repayments of £39,924 over 25 years.
During the 17th Century, the Forest of Galtres encompassed Sheriff Hutton and its surrounding countryside.
The property, 12 miles from York, comprised part of a deer park with a Royal Hunting Lodge which King James I visited in 1617.
The architectural and historical significance of the property is reflected in the Hall 's Grade I status.
The parkland setting and gardens are Grade II listed and on the Historic Parks and Gardens register for its special historic interest.
The grounds also include Grade II listed features such as an ice house, original brick built garden walls and a number of listed and restored statues and urns.
The current owner, in conjunction with English Heritage, has turned the country house into a modern family home while protecting many of the historic features.
It has also undergone restoration and alternation works, including a new conservatory, a canopy over the east courtyard, a new garage block, while reroofing and repointing work has been carried out on the main house.
