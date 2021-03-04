STAFF at one York school can't wait to welcome all pupils back in to school on Monday - so much so they've made a video to show just how excited they are.
As schools across York and North Yorkshire step up preparations ahead of reopening from Monday (March 8) satff at Carr Junior School in Acomb, have put together this video as a message of hope to the youngsters.
Teaching Assistant, Alex Bedingham, who put it together said: "We've been open to vulnerable and Key Worker children throughout the pandemic but are ridiculously excited to be reopening to all children from Monday.
"With that in mind, here is our message of hope to the magnificent Carr community, who shall be together once more. We have missed you all so much. Aim high, shine bright."