THE weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has fallen in both York and North Yorkshire, but increased slightly in East Riding.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the weekly rate in York has dropped by eight to 58.4 cases per 100,000 population. The data also shows that the rate in North Yorkshire has fallen by four to 58.6 cases per 100,000 population. Both of these rates remain below the UK national average, which stands at 84.4 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 11 more cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 11,917.
Thirty-two more cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic there to 28,222.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the weekly rate has increased by two to 83.2 cases per 100,000 population, with 45 more cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 6,573 cases have been recorded, taking the total for the pandemic to 4,201,358.