POLICE have arrested three people on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to supply class A drugs after an off-road pursuit near Selby.
On Wednesday afternoon (March 3), as part of a pre-planned drugs operation at Cawood near Selby, a suspect vehicle failed to stop for North Yorkshire Police officers and then made off across nearby fields.
Acting quickly, officers pursued the vehicle off-road and soon brought it to a stop. The driver and passenger then abandoned their vehicle and tried to run away on foot but were swiftly caught.
The two occupants of the car, a 50 year-old Doncaster man and a 50 year-old Cawood man were both arrested on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Following the arrests, officers undertook a search of a nearby farm where a 49 year-old Cawood woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Extensive searches from police recovered large quantities of class A drugs which have been seized and the investigation is ongoing. The two men and woman remain in police custody.
