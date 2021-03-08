A YORK taxi rank is to be temporarily moved to allow for water connection works to be carried out.

The four-car taxi rank in St Saviourgate will be moved to the north west side of Pavement, during the works planned for March 15.

The head of the rank will be situated on the north western side of Pavement, between points 10 metres and 30 metres south west from the western kerbline of Shambles, temporarily revoking the ‘No Waiting at any Time’ and loading ban restrictions during the works period.

The restrictions will be in operation from 7am and 8pm on March 15, or at a time when water connection works being undertaken have been completed, whichever is the earlier

Traffic restrictions apply to St Saviourgate, between its junction with Hungate and Whip-ma-whop-ma-Gate.

The ‘one way’ direction of traffic flow in St Saviourgate will be suspended during the closure period to allow two-way traffic flow when the closure is put into effect.

No alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.

Other traffic restrictions for York include:

CLIFTON MOORGATE & HURRICANE WAY, YORK

This Order prohibit vehicles from (i) making a right hand turn from Clifton Moorgate into Hurricane Way and (ii) making a left hand turn from Clifton Moorgate into Hurricane Way (restricted vehicle movements), during the period commencing at 0001hrs on the 22nd day of March 2021 and ending at 2400hrs on the 7th day of May 2021 (works period) or at time when traffic signal improvement works being undertaken nearby have been completed whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely. Additionally, vehicles will be restricted to a 30 miles per hour speed limit on (i) Clifton Moorgate between its roundabout controlled junctions with Stirling Road and A1237 and (ii) Hurricane Way between its junction with Clifton Moorgate and a point 120 metres west of the said junction. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be available during the works period.

HUNTINGTON ROAD, YORK -

Between its junction with Ramsay Close and a point 50 metres north of its junction with Fossway (closed road) from 7.30pm today (March 8) and ending at 5am on the March 19, or at a time when the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is envisaged that the restrictions will only be put into effect overnight between 7.30pm and 5am during the works period.

FOSS BANK-JEWBURY, YORK -

This Order will prohibit vehicles from proceeding and waiting in that length of road connecting Foss Bank and Jewbury, York (closed road) during the period commencing at 0700hrs on the 22nd day of March 2021 and ending at 2400hrs on the 4th day of May 2021 (works period) or on a date when sewer works being undertaken thereon have been completed whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

The above temporary Orders will not prohibit works or emergency access nor will they prohibit access to premises provided that access is not prevented by on-going works or safety concerns. Traffic signs/barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibitions/restrictions.

For further information please contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk