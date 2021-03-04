A PHARMACY in York city centre has applied for permission to give the Covid jab to hundreds of customers a week.
Vikki Furneaux, manager of Monk Bar Pharmacy in Goodramgate, said all the necessary training had been carried out and it had the staff resources in place to carry out the vaccinations.
"We are ready to go as soon as we get approval," she said.
"We have submitted an application to administer more than 400 per week, which would enable our other services to continue alongside Covid vaccinations.
"We're excited to be involved in the vaccination effort when we are permitted."
She said it was taking time to win approval from NHS England - on a service which was being co-ordinated on a national level - and this was frustrating, as the pharmacy had had many inquiries from people who were anxious about going to larger, busier sites to get their jab.
"The large sites are really well run and are a brilliant resource but just don't suit everyone," she said.
She stressed that she would encourage people to not delay and wait for Monk Bar, if they were invited to go for a vaccine.
