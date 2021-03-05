A FEMALE-RUN tattoo studio that operated in Spark:York could move into Grade II-listed city centre premises under plans before the council.

Lisa Harding and Janine Mottley hope to relocate their Studio & I business and have applied to City of York Council for change of use permission for a shop at 24 Goodramgate.

The pair want to open a retail shop with a tattoo studio on site.

In their application letter, they say they are seeking to relocate because they have outgrown their current space at Spark:York in Piccadilly.

They said the new shop would sell clothing, accessories and art designed and made by themselves and local artists.

In the letter, they say: "Our business aim as one of the very few female-owned tattoo studios has always been to change the perception of the tattoo industry.

"Much like hair and beauty shops, we want to be a part of the community, a friendly, positive environment for all.

"As a business with many non-local clients, we will be attracting new visitors to the street, which will bring both custom to neighbouring enterprises and serve to improve the economic strength of the area.

"The proposed change for the site will have no harmful impact on the appearance of the street, neighbouring tenants nor the local environment.

"On the contrary, we hope that it will benefit the cultural and economic diversity and vibrancy of Goodramgate.

"We will be the only business of our type in the area. This will bring diversity to the street while not competing with existing business.

"Given that our shop will not be different to a retail shop we see no reason why our proposed plan should have any negative impact whatsoever on our residential or business neighbours.

"The tattooing process itself does not create disruptive noise, waste products or smell.

"We will have a classic shop frontage, allowing the public open access to the retail element of the site and keep normal business hours in conjunction with local business."

