A FORMER Principal of Askham Bryan College has challenged the controversial decision to sell off its campus in Penrith.

Liz Philip, who ran the York college from 2007 to 2016, said she felt 'real sadness' over the closure and sale of the Newton Rigg campus, which was situated in a 'rich agricultural county with some very strong agricultural students.'

She also questioned why student numbers there 'were allowed' to fall so much after she departed.

She said: "In 2015/16, which was my last year, there were 954 further education students and apprentices at Newton Rigg. I understand that the current recruitment is 536, suggesting a fall of 44 per cent or 418 students.

"At a rough estimate of say £6,000 - £7000 a student, that represents a drop of £2.5 - £3 million of income, so I don’t doubt Newton Rigg is now making a deficit but that wasn’t the case up to 2016 and I do think questions should be asked as to how this was allowed to happen.

"Whilst there has been a demographic dip of 2 per cent a year, this still leaves a drop of 36 per cent unaccounted for."

Mrs Philip spoke out after three former MPs, Dale Campbell-Savours, David Clark and Sue Hayman, called for a Parliamentary inquiry into Askham Bryan's actions, which they claimed was "asset-stripping" and would have a major impact on the local community.

Tim Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer and Principal, Askham Bryan College, said that whilst recruitment to the York campus was 'buoyant,' with 13 per cent growth in the number of 16-19 year olds during the 2020/21 academic year, there had been 'long-term, historical challenges' at Newton Rigg Campus.

"Since the College acquired Newton Rigg Campus in 2011, it has invested considerable funds and absorbed financial losses," he said.

Due to demographic, financial and recruitment challenges, that Askham Bryan College has previously shared with students, staff and other stakeholders, the campus is not financially sustainable.

"Since 1992, four separate organisations, including two universities, have not been able to generate a student cohort or campus of enough critical mass or size to be sustainable. Detailed work on student demographics shows that the number of young people in Cumbria will fall in the coming decade.

"Askham Bryan College is one of 11 independent specialist land based colleges in England; in 1992, there were 40."