A NEW generation of trains which will be built in East Yorkshire to replace a 50-year-old fleet on the London Underground have been unveiled.

Siemens' Mobility which is investing £200m in a rail factory in Goole revealed the detailed designs of the new Tube trains for the Piccadilly line with Transport for London (TfL).

They will replace the existing 1970s fleet which have become increasingly unreliable and expensive to maintain and will be 50 years old by the time they are replaced.

Fifty per cent of the new train fleet will be built in Goole, employing up to 700 people in engineering and manufacturing roles, 250 in the construction phase and 1,700 in the broader supply chain.

Last month Siemens Mobility announced £50m of related contracts for UK suppliers, including a number for train components.

These included almost £6m in contracts for Yorkshire-based LPA Lighting to provide the interior train lighting, and Midlands-based suppliers Baker Bellfield to supply cab partition wall and I M Kelly for driver seats and footrests.

The order for the Piccadilly line trains, together with a further investment in signalling which has not yet been funded, would support 25,000 new jobs in the capital, as well as supporting the next generation of transport workers through apprenticeship places created by Siemens Mobility, TfL and the wider supply chain.

Despite the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic has had on its finances, TfL is continuing to replace these assets.

From 2025, the new spacious Inspiro London trains will serve customers on the Piccadilly line, future-proofed to be suitable for many years.

As the new trains are introduced to the Piccadilly line, the current fleet will be gradually withdrawn and the frequency of trains in peak hours will rise from 24 to 27 trains per hour from mid-2027.

This is a train every 135 seconds at the busiest times - a 23 per cent increase in peak service capacity.

The state-of-the-art Tube trains will have wider doors and longer, walk-through, air-conditioned carriages for more comfortable journeys.

The new trains optimise space to boast 10 per cent more capacity, as well as being significantly lighter than existing designs, increasing energy efficiency and reducing damage to tracks.

The new trains are 95 per cent recoverable and also offer regenerative braking capability, cutting-edge traction systems, LED lighting throughout and advanced energy management. This means energy consumption is reduced by 20 per cent compared with the existing fleet.

The train design has been developed with regular feedback from TfL’s Independent Disability Advisory Group (IDAG) and the TfL Accessibility Forum.

William Wilson, CEO of Siemens Mobility Limited, said: “The state-of-the-art trains will transform the Piccadilly line passenger experience. They are lighter, more environmentally-friendly and future-proofed for a long life. But the benefits are not just confined to London. Building the new trains creates new UK jobs and extensive supply chain opportunities. A great example of levelling up in action.”

Plans for new Bakerloo, Central and Waterloo & City line trains remain 'shovel ready' and could quickly be progressed were a long-term funding deal agreed with Government.