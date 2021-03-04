RETROSPECTIVE plans have been lodged to demolish a York pub and build six new homes on the site.

The former Puss N Boots pub in Hamilton Drive was given permission to become a veterinary practice in 2019 - then in 2020 plans to use the land to build five new houses were approved.

A fresh application has now been submitted retrospectively for the pub building to be knocked down and six houses to be built on the site, which is opposite Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC School. As previously reported, the building was demolished last week.

According to the application, the six new homes would face on to Hamilton Drive.

Each would be three-bedroom houses.

A statement from the developer says: "The pub is a post war two storey detached building on the south side of the public highway with parking and hardstanding surrounding the building.

"The current access to the site will be altered for the proposals to allow private access for each individual dwelling.

"The site lies in a sustainable location with good access to a range of services and facilities, employment opportunities and sustainable transport modes including travel by bus, on foot or by cycle.

"The impact on the amenity of existing and future residents has been shown to be acceptable.

"There will be no detrimental impact on highway safety."

The developers say they have written to neighbours about the plans "in order to meet their comments and objections". They add that "preventative measures" will be used to stop people parking on the kerb opposite the school.

The application says the Puss N Boots pub closed in September 2018.

It concludes: "The new proposed dwellings in their two storey form as stated will have a very low impact on its surroundings and will offer a more visual pleasing affect than the Puss N Boots building that has been demolished."

Visit planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 21/00412/FUL.