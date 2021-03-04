THERE have been no more Covid deaths recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 575.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 23 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 184 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 83,917.
Dates of death range from November 19 to March 3.
Their families have been informed.
