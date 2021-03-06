A PROGRAMME of free online events will be hosted by an organisation based in York to help celebrate International Women's Week, which starts today.
The events, organised by York Racial Equality Network, will kick off with a drumming and percussion workshop from 2.30 today lead by Sue Hulbert, who runs drumming workshops. A spokesperson for the organisation said: "The varying vibrations created during the session can transport you to other realms."
Tomorrow (Sunday March 7) the 'Soundbath Relaxation' event will take you into a "deep healing and meditation space," with Practitioner, Christian Jenson.
On Monday (March 8) an aromatherapy workshop will be hosted by June Tramner, who has 35 years of experience in natural and integrative healthcare.
The coffee and chat club will be held at 11am on Tuesday (March 9), aiming to help prevent loneliness and isolation.
A free yoga event will be held on Wednesday (March 10), led by Jenny Carpenter, a fully qualified yoga teacher who has helped people improve their well-being.
An 'Open Minds' presentation will also be held on Wednesday evening, where Linda Ali, will be speaking about her research into West Indian women working in the 1950/60’s NHS.
On Thursday, (March 11) Amy from York Anti-Racist Collective (YARC) will introduce a 10-week programme for Women of Colour to begin to heal from racial trauma. This will be followed by another coffee and chat club.
On Friday (March 12) evening, a 'Girls Night Out' event will be organised from 8pm to keep you entertained.
The final event next Sunday (March 14) York Racial Equality Network will present 'Black Women Let Loose Theatre' to highlight the experiences of women of African and Caribbean descent through theatre
All tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.