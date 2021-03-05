A STUDENT has scooped a prestigious placement at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).
Hazel Irving, who is studying Arboriculture with Urban Forestry at Askham Bryan College’s University Centre, will join the studentship for eight weeks over the summer.
The course will be held at RHS Wisely in Woking and offers the opportunity for Hazel to further her research on a project that investigates environmental influences on powdery mildew disease of garden plants.
Her area of study has increasingly gained attention as an issue in the UK.
Dr Jassy Drakulic, plant pathologist at RHS Wisley, said: “Hazel was selected because she demonstrated a deep understanding of scientific principles as well as an appreciation for the importance of the context of any disease situation.”
Hazel will be supervised by plant pathologists Dr Liz Beal and Dr Matthew Cromey at RHS Wisely.
“This programme will allow me to expand my technical skills as a researcher, develop my academic writing, and most importantly, allow me to experience working in the field of plant health and present my work to the scientists at Wisely,” Hazel said.