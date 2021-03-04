POLICE and council officers are working together to tackle selfish fly-tippers, after a recent increase in tyre fly-tipping in the Selby area.

Members of the public are being urged to support the authorities by reporting fly-tipping offences, so that those responsible can be identified and stopped.

There has been a increase in large-scale tyre tips in the Selby district – with around 2,000 tyres dumped in more than 35 separate incidents in the last 12 months alone.

PCSO Caroline Saville, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “Fly-tipping is a source of pollution, a potential danger to public health and a hazard to wildlife. It also undermines legitimate waste businesses who operate within the law.

“We are increasing patrols to target known hot-spots, and working closely with landowners and our colleagues at Selby District Council, to tackle this issue. Offenders should know that this crime will not be tolerated.”

Councillor Chris Pearson, lead member for housing, health and culture at Selby District Council, said: “Fly-tipping is a selfish crime that blights our local environment and spoils our enjoyment of our countryside. The culprits show a blatant disregard for the local community and environment.

“No one wants to see rubbish dumped – it is a potential danger to both public health and wildlife. Clearing up fly-tipping costs both private landowners and councils a lot of money each year.

“We’ve seen lots of instances of tyres being dumped in our district recently and we’re committed to working closely with the police and landowners to tackle the issue.

"We need members of the public to help too – if you find or witness fly-tipping, wherever it is, record as many details as you can without disturbing any potential evidence (noting the date, time and location with a photograph) and report it to us.

"This helps us take action against those responsible and stop them fly-tipping in the future.”

Find out how to report fly-tipping in your area at: www.gov.uk/report-flytipping.

You can also report it directly to Selby District Council using their online form: www.selby.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping-or-fly-posting