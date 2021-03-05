I CANNOT believe the appalling news that part of our A & E department may be privatised (The Press, March 3).
The government has already been privatising parts of the NHS by stealth for a long time.
How hypocritical can they be?
For a year we have been clapping the NHS staff and being incredibly grateful for their wonderful sacrificial work.
We want it to remain our NHS - not be taken over by some rich profit-making concern.
Once again, the government are feathering their own nests.
Anne Horner,
Carrington Avenue,
York
