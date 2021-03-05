THE chaos at the council tips is unacceptable and unsafe.
Visits in lockdown should be by appointment only.
Everybody should be giving more thought to recycling as demonstrated by TV programmes.
Money can be made with little thought - and charities can benefit.
Importantly, is your journey to the tip essential?
Stay at home, store your unwanted rubbish until it is safe.
There is too much traffic on the roads in lockdown.
David Findlay,
York Road,
Haxby
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment