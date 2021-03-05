THEY say history repeats itself and so it does.
With that in mind I couldn’t believe the Archbishop of York saying he wants to see the church become more involved in politics.
As if politics hasn’t become radicalised enough by social media without adding religion into the mix.
From Northern Ireland to Palestine we see plenty of contemporary examples of what happens when you mix these two explosive mixtures together.
By all means as a private citizen I would support his right to hold and share any opinions he wants, no matter how much I disagree with them, but I doubt his flock will be happy given many of the faithful tend to lean more towards the conservative end of the political spectrum than York's answer the Vicar of Dibley.
Let's not make differences of political opinion descend even further into a battle to the death between good and evil as evil always wins in such an environment.
The reverend should heed the immortal words of Father Ted; fascists dress in black and go around telling people that to do, whereas priests….. more drink!
Dr Scott Marmion,
Woodthorpe,
York