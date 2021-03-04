MOBILE network operate EE are set to upgrade more than a dozen 4G sites across North Yorkshire this year.
The extensions will be part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK.
Matt Warman, minister for digital infrastructure, said: "I'm delighted to see the great strides EE is making to boost 4G services in countryside communities as part of the Shared Rural Network agreement, which was brokered and is part funded by the Government."
The programme is between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government to extend 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the country's geography by the middle of this decade.
EE has already upgraded its 4G network in 25 locations across England since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020, to bring improved connectivity to each nation.
The upgrades fall under the first phase of the programme, where EE will invest to significantly reduce ‘partial not-spots’ by 2024.
A site in Grinton, Richmondshire in the Yorkshire Dales has already been upgraded and more sites across North Yorkshire will now follow.