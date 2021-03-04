THE winning entries in the East Riding Festival of Words Poetry Competition 2020 have now been published online.
The winning entries in each category of the competition are shown on the website and reflect the "high standard," of the entries received, and the range of the poetry submitted in the various age groups.
Hayley Nicholson, one of the organisers of the competition, said : “We were delighted to receive 450 entries for the 2020 competition, and the judges were very impressed by the sheer variety and the quality of the entries. Thank you to everybody who took part."
The theme of the competition was ‘My Companion, My Best Friend’.
Entries were judged by a panel consisting of Matthew Hedley Stoppard and Wendy Pratt, and James Booth of the Philip Larkin Society, and led by James Nash, local writer and poet, who shares his time between Leeds and Bridlington.
Poems were submitted anonymously, so that each was judged purely on its merits.
Prizes on offer for the winning entries included the £500 CollectionHQ prize, the £250 Philip Larkin Society Prize, the East Riding Gold Prize of £200 and the East Riding Silver Prize of £150.
The East Riding Festival of Words will be back in 2021, from October 14-17 It is hoped that this year’s festival will include a mix of live and online events.
The poetry competition will also return this year, and details of how to enter, and the prizes on offer, will also be made available soon.
The winning entries from last year can be found online at: https://www.festivalofwords.co.uk/