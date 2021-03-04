THE weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has fallen again in York - but the rate in the city's hot spot is now almost three times higher than the national average.
The latest Public Health England (PHE) data shows that the city's rate has dropped by six to 66 cases per 100,000 population. A further 18 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 11,906.
However, in South Bank and Dringhouses the rate has increased again. The area is shown as dark blue on the PHE map as the rolling rate is 256.4 cases per 100,000 population, with 20 cases in the area in the seven days leading up to February 26. The area's rate is almost three times higher than the UK national average rate, which stands at 89.2 cases per 100,000 population.
Holgate West is shown to have the second highest rate in the city at the time with 138.8 cases per 100,000 population.
New Earswick, Heworth North and Stockton, Rawcliffe and Clifton South and Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham are shaded white on the PHE map as there were less than three cases in the area at the time, meaning no data is shown.
