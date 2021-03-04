CHILDREN from around York will be showing off their costumes today as they take part in the World Book Day celebrations from home.
This year is set to be a very different World Book Day, with the majority of children home schooling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The annual event allows children to dress up as a character from their favourite book.
World Book Day is a registered charity on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own.
It’s also a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and reading.
This year is the 24th annual World Book Day.
Send your pictures in to ed.horner@nqyne.co.uk and we will share them.