POLICE have been out tackling anti-social behaviour in two York communities.
North Yorkshire Police's York South section tweeted that officers had 'spent some extra time' in Copmanthorpe last night, and would continue to do so in the coming days or weeks, following reports of anti-social behaviour.
They said they had also spent some time in Foxwood following similar reports, adding: "Please let us know by ringing 101 if you are suffering from ASB, especially if it is happening then and there - you can report it to us without giving your details if you need to."
