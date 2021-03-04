A CAR overturned and ended up on its roof after a crash.
Emergency services were called out at 2.45pm yesterday (March 3) to reports of a crash in Guisburgh Road, Ugthorpe near Whitby.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say a crew attended the single vehicle collision involving a car that came to rest on its roof.
A spokesman for the service said: "The driver was out of the vehicle and in the care of paramedics on fire crew's arrival. Crews made the vehicle safe."
