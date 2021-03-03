POLICE have issued an appeal after a vehicle failed to stop.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage about a vehicle that failed to stop for police in Snainton, Scarborough.
The incident happened on the A170 shortly before 7.20pm on Tuesday (March 2) and involved what police are only describing as a silver or grey vehicle which overtook numerous other vehicles prior to entering the village of Ebberston.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for dash cam footage captured by members of the public.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Daniel Thompson. You can also email Daniel.Thompson@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210070127.
