POLICE are investigating a fire at a York library.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about the fire at Tang Hall Explore Library which happened some time between 3pm on Saturday (February 27) and 8.30am on Monday (March 1) and involved an area outside of the building being damaged by fire.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone who was seen in the area or who saw the fire.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell.
"You can also email Nicola.Russell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210069072.
