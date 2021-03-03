VULNERABLE people who rely on social care have been ignored in the Budget, say care campaigners.
The Independent Care Group (ICG) said the sector had been ignored once again despite its struggles from Covid-19 and with 1.4m people not getting the care they need.
ICG Chair Mike Padgham, from North Yorkshire, said: “This was a pivotal moment. With social care in crisis and still reeling from the devastating impact of Covid-19, today marked an opportunity to begin its recovery.
“Support for those in difficulty, through the continuation of the Universal Credit top-up, is welcome, as is the extra support for business and investment in the economy.
“But, once again, social care and the vulnerable people who rely upon it have been betrayed. We have been left short-changed once again. Mr Sunak talked of challenge and change, but he did not tackle the challenges facing social care and he did not set out any changes.”
The ICG called on the Chancellor to begin by getting more funds to local authorities to help them fund social care. It also wanted to see social care zero-rated for VAT, to help care providers, struggling for financial survival.