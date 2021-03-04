A GOAT called Sammy has been given a new home - because he was feeling lonely.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens’ zoo was contacted by Sammy’s owners to see if they could take him in, as his companion had unfortunately passed away and he was missing company and feeling lonely.
Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “He is 10 years old, and because we had just given a home to two other 10-year-old goats, Alfie and Jake, we thought he could join the two of them in the cliff top paddock.
“He has settled in really well and is enjoying the space.”
The zoo is already home to a wide range of animals including Cameroon Sheep, degus, llamas and penguins.
It is hoped that the venue will be able to reopen on Monday, April 12, in line with the Government’s Covid roadmap, with further details to be announced in due course.
Adoption packages are available at the zoo, with prices ranging from £20 to £50.
More information can be found at: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/zoo