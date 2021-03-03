MALTON is set for a bumper August Bank Holiday weekend after organisers of the town’s Food Lovers Festival confirmed it will return this year.
The 12th festival will run over three days from Saturday, August 28, to Monday, August 30, for a giant celebration that will welcome visitors from across the country.
The Food Lovers Festival will also blend in the Harvest Food Festival, which previously took place in September and ‘Beertown’ to create one show-stopping gastronomic event for the town.
However , organisers of the Ryedale Show have decided to hold a virtual agricultural event again this year in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tom Naylor-Leyland, director of Visit Malton, which organises the food festival, said: “It’s been a challenging time for everyone this past year, so we’re thrilled to be hosting the 2021 Malton Food Lovers Festival in August. “
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment