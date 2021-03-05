TWELVE months ago the words lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 were as rare as a Boris Johnson hairbrush.

Now we use them daily as we live through a global pandemic that has changed all our lives in ways we could never have imagined.

Who would have thought back in early March 2020 what lay ahead? More than 100,000 deaths in the UK alone, Christmas without loved ones, furlough schemes, the wearing of masks to buy a pint of milk - and the hoarding of giant packs of loo roll.

One year ago - on March 5 - I started my Coronavirus blog. It coincided with the first UK death and my own trip to the GP (remember that?) when he shocked me with his almost Armageddon-like premonition of the coming pandemic.

When lockdown was announced on March 23 I was placed on furlough at The Press. I was gutted - as a journalist I felt robbed of the chance to report and reflect on what was the biggest story of my life. The blog proved a satisfying outlet for my need to record the moment.

From the outset, I kept a tally of cases and deaths, worldwide and for the UK: the scale of which is beyond shocking.

After a year of blogging, I've clicked through my posts to pick out some key moments from the past 12 months...

March 5, 2020

Visit to the GP: A warning

Maxine on March 5 2020 - the day she begins her Coronavirus blog

"I ask him how bad this Coronavirus thingy will get.

Here’s What He Tells Me:

The high death toll in the UK will be because the NHS won’t be able to cope.

* The peak will be in May/June. A Levels and GCSEs probably won’t go ahead.

* Parliament may close because MPs will get infected.

* Lots of old people will die – meaning there will be lots of family homes available once this is all over.

Back at work, the doctor’s ominous forecast plays on my mind – and I just have to off load. Journalists are a sceptical bunch – and no-one shows much interest in what my doc has said.

It’s clear, no-one believes him. Like a virus, my colleague’s lack of concern is contagious. I feel a bit less worried. Maybe the doctor is wrong."

Cases worldwide: more than 96,500

Deaths worldwide: 3,300

Cases UK: 115

Deaths UK: One – first death is confirmed of a female patient in her 70s with underlying health conditions.

March 23, 2020

Lockdown Day - Stay at home order

Boris Johnson announces the first lockdown to the nation on March 23

"From behind a desk and in a room probably last seen in The King’s Speech, Boris (still looking like a Girls’ World doll that’s been attacked by an over zealous five-year-old ‘hairdresser’) spells out the most draconian measures a Prime Minister has announced in peacetime. Death rates from Coronavirus are rocketing in Italy, France and Spain, and Britain is said to be a couple of weeks behind. If the disease in Britain follows the same trajectory, the Government will be accused of squandering the precious time it had to try to get spread of the virus under control."

Cases worldwide: 354,677

Deaths worldwide: 15,436

Cases UK: 6,650

Deaths UK: 335

March 30, 2020

Lockdown Day 7: Washing The Groceries

Maxine's washed groceries left to dry!

"My mate, H, wipes down all deliveries with Dettol. She asks me if I am washing my shopping. I am not, but it is something I am considering."

Cases worldwide: 693, 282

Deaths worldwide: 33,106

Cases UK: 22,141

Deaths UK: 1,408

April 15, 2020

Lockdown Day 23: Ghost Buses

A 'ghost bus' whooshes through an empty York

"York has a new collection of ghost buses. We see them whooshing up and down our streets, eerily empty, going somewhere, but with no-one on board. But, like the buses, York’s streets are spookily quiet too. With people staying at home, the roads are empty. It’s just after 5.30pm and I am on Ouse Bridge in the middle of York. I have to stop and take it all in. I could count on my hand the number of people I see. A car is about as rare as a York City goal."

Cases worldwide: 1,914,916

Deaths worldwide: 123,010

Cases UK: 98,476

Deaths UK: 12,868

April 30, 2020

Lockdown Day 38 – A Patient Speaks

Inside the hospital isolation room of a Covid patient

“This virus really kicks the hell out of you. That’s the verdict of a friend of mine from my home city of Edinburgh, who is recovering from Covid-19. Tomorrow he is planning to give blood with a view to donating plasma which doctors believe might be beneficial in the treatment of the virus. He will be one of the first people in Scotland to do so."

Cases worldwide: 3,231,701

Deaths worldwide: 229,447

Cases UK: 171,253

Deaths UK: 26,771

June 1, 2020

Lockdown Day 70 – The Joy Of Six

As the first lockdown eases people enjoy meeting up outdoors under the new Rule of Six

"From today, in England, up to six people from six different households can meet outside while practising social distancing, under the latest relaxation of the UK’s Coronavirus lockdown rules.

It follows the first easing 19 days ago when we were allowed to meet one person from another household, return to work if possible, and get back to some sports such as golf and tennis.

If this past weekend was anything to go by, people have already jumped the gun and are started practising the ‘joy of six’ (and more) ahead of today."

Cases worldwide: 6,226,409

Deaths worldwide: 373,883

Cases UK: 276,332

Deaths UK: 39,045

July 27, 2020

Lockdown Day 126 – York Is Open Again

York busy again as we come out of lockdown

"So, York is open – but will it last? Local lockdowns have happened in some parts of England already in response to rises in the rate of Coronavirus."

Cases worldwide: 16,339,678

Deaths worldwide: 650,157

Cases UK: 300,111

Deaths UK: 45,759

August 17, 2020

Lockdown Day 147 – Exams U-Turn

Gavin Williamson announces an exams U-turn

"No one can argue that the A-levels results were a fiasco that could have been avoided.

The British government has today announced an exams U-turn – giving in to mounting public outrage. A-levels and GCSEs in England will now be based on teacher assessments. The exams U-turn is yet another mess up by the government that has struggled to cope with the challenges brought on by this pandemic. From the lack of PPE for frontline workers to the problems engulfing the track and trace system, not to mention the Covid death figures, which are among the worst in the world, this government has much to answer for. This lot are in charge of Brexit too. Heaven help us all."

Cases worldwide: 21,749,290

Deaths worldwide: 776,395

Cases UK: 319,197

Deaths UK: 41,369

September 21, 2020

Lockdown – Time For A Rethink?

Time for a rethink?

"I feel sick to my stomach thinking how the government has squandered the sacrifices we all made in the first lockdown. We stopped seeing our families and friends. People postponed their weddings. Families had to leave loved ones to die alone – and not attend funerals. These sacrifices brought infection rates down and bought time. Time to bring in a track, test and trace system which would allow us to open up the economy and cope through winter. But it’s just not worked. And it doesn’t look like we will have a viable system up and running any time soon."

Cases worldwide: 31,175,205

Deaths worldwide: 962,176

Cases UK: 398,625

Deaths UK: 41,788

December 8, 2020

December 8 – Vaccine Day

First Covid vaccine is given today!

"Vaccine day has arrived – a V for Victory Day for sure. It’s a day we all hoped for but few dared believe would arrive this year. And yet here we are. Just nine months since the first case of Coronavirus was found in the UK (in York, just five minutes from where I live). And we are administering the first vaccine in the UK against this devastating virus. The Government cannot afford to mess up this vaccination programme."

Cases worldwide: 68,014,594

Deaths worldwide: 1,553,169

Cases UK: 1,754,881

Deaths UK: 62,130 – the fifth highest in the world behind US, Brazil, India and Mexico

February 22, 2021

Lockdown 3: Exit Plans

Boris Johnson announces his roadmap to freedom on February 2021

"So Boris has painted the Yellow Brick Road outta here. Starting on March 8 with the reopening of schools in England, the Holy Grail of life returning back to normal is scheduled for midsummer: June 21. There are various pit stops in between, allowing for shops, pubs, gyms, and hairdressers, cinemas and theatres to open. All this good news seems almost too good to be true. But let’s just bask in these rays of hope while we can."

Cases worldwide: 111, 606, 254

Deaths worldwide: 2,470,466

UK cases: 4,138,225

UK deaths: 120,987

UK vaccinations: 17.7m

