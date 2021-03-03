A MAJOR event is set to go-ahead at York racecourse this summer.
In line with the recent Government announcement, York Unleashed Comic-Con is set to take place this year on August 8 as planned.
Organisers say the event will boast "six floors of geekiness" as well as the courtyard giving everyone lots of space and opportunities to grab as photo or two.
Sharon Hall spokesperson for Unleashed Events said: “We are so happy that, after what has been an unprecedented and challenging situation, we can finally get back to holding our comic-con events and we are extremely excited to be back at York Racecourse. We have always had a fantastic attendance at our York events and we look forward to greeting everyone back for the start of another geeky year.”
Comic-cons used to be events focusing primarily on comic books and comic book culture, however, nowadays they cover multi-genre entertainment such as films, TV and gaming as well and they are hugely popular.
Unleashed Events say they will be announcing guests and attractions for York Unleashed Comic-Con as soon as they confirm their attendance.
