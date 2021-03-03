YORK is one of the most Instagrammable places to propose in the UK.

The city comes third in a new survey - pipped at the post by Edinburgh and Cornwall, but ahead of the Lake District, and Tower Bridge in London.

Whitby makes the top ten too - coming in at 8th place.

Est1897, a pre-owned watch and jewellery specialist, analysed the most hashtagged and liked Instagram images in locations around the UK to find the best outdoor proposal destinations for UK residents looking to propose in 2021.

Ben Jarrett, of Est1897, said: "Lockdown restrictions over the last year have put a halt to both weddings and proposals for many couples. While jetting off to pop the question is currently not an option there are some amazing local spots in the UK for a romantic proposal.

"We’ve sourced some of the most Instagrammable local locations, perfect for that special moment to inspire those looking to pop the question in 2021. We do advise couples to check national and local lockdown restrictions before visiting these hotspots."

He said York was the ideal place for a picture-perfect proposal with its quaint streets, wonky buildings, and Minster, providing plenty of places for a romantic moment.

The most Instagrammable proposal spots in the UK:

1. Edinburgh

2. Cornwall

3. York

4. Lake District

5. Tower Bridge

6. Cotswolds

7. Peak District

8. Whitby

9. Loch Ness

10. Giant’s Causeway

