A TEENAGER had to be helped by firefighters after getting stuck in a child's swing.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at shotrly after 6.10pm yesterday (March 2) to Thorpe Village Hall in Thorpe Willoughby after reports that someone was stuck in a swing.
A service spokesman said: "A crew attended an incident where a teenager had become stuck in a child's swing in a play park.
"Crews used small tools to release the teenager and gave advice."
