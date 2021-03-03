A POPULAR York park has reopened after it closed on the advice of the city's Covid marshals.
Homestead Park, in Clifton, closed on February 21 sparking a fierce debate over the merits of the decision.
The park quietly reopened last week, but the playground still remains shut.
The park has said: "The park will be open for the usual hours. We will remain closed on Tuesday and Thursday mornings so that we can safely carry out certain gardening tasks.
"The play area will remain closed until further notice. Unfortunately, this area is too popular, and the space around the equipment is too compact, that it is impossible for visitors to observe social distancing.
"The flooded area of the Meadow has been fenced off. Please take extra care. If the river or Ings water levels rise again then we will have to close the whole park as without the Meadow there is isn’t enough capacity in the park for the anticipated visitor numbers. We will continue to watch visitor numbers and activity and will work with the police and the council’s Covid Marshals to help us manage the park safely."