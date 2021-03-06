VIDEO cameras equipped with artificial intelligence are to be used in a pioneering scheme to catch and fine motorists throwing rubbish out of the window.
From next month LitterCam technology will target drivers near Maidstone in Kent. Fines start at £90 and rise to £120 if unpaid after 15 days, which is not enough in my opinion, but you have to start somewhere.
A recent law change makes the car owner responsible so councils don’t have to prove who threw it.
The sooner this is rolled out across the country the better. I reckon if there were cameras on the short stretch of ring road near me they would catch at least 20 litterers every day, if not more.