ARGUABLY they are both national treasures - and Yorkshire ones at that.
But York's own Judi Dench takes exception to the term... and you can find out why in this short clip from her appearance on Michael Parkinson's chat show from 2002.
The film comes from the archives of the BBC, which has opened up its library of films to share with readers of the Press.
Spanning the decades from TV’s post-war switch-on, the films are a fascinating snapshot of Yorkshire life, sure to trigger readers’ memories and provide a window into our shared past.
We've already shared a film from 1976 of a young York schoolboy taking us on a video tour of the city. You can click here to watch that again.
If you like sharing stories and photos from York in the past, click here to join our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.
Now listen to Judi and Parky discuss fame...