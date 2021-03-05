HAS York changed much in the past 45 years?
You can judge by yourself by watching this short film of a young boy, Eric Colts, giving a tour of York for a short film for the BBC.
Eric, who was keen on local history, recorded the film in 1976 for popular children's show of the 1970s, Why Don't You...?
In the film - which is part of the BBC Yorkshire's archive - Eric begins at Bootham Bar then walks along the walls and up Shambles and along Stonegate.
There are some obvious pointers that the film is from the 1970s - Eric's brown flared trousers for starters, and also the cars on the street, including those going past the Minster.
Have a look for yourself at the video below - and if you love York and sharing memories of the city and photos please click here to join our nostalgia group of Facebook: Why We Love York - Memories.
And if Eric Colts or anyone who knows him is reading this, please get in touch! Email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment