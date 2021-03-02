THE Covid rate has risen to more than twice the national average in one area of York, just as the rate across the city continues to fall.
Public Health England said the rolling seven-day rate in the South Bank and Dringhouses area in the week to February 25 was 217.9 per 100,000 population, after 17 cases were confirmed.
That compares with a national average for the whole of England of 97.1 and an average for the whole of York of 72.6.
Other areas with higher than average rates included Haxby with 121.9, Holgate West with 117.4, Clifton Without and Skelton with 105.8 and Haxby with 121.9.
