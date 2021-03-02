POLICE were called in after youths pelted buses with stones.

Bus operators in York have strongly condemned the behaviour after buses were vandalised while in service near the city centre last night.

Two number 9 buses from First York and a further Coastliner vehicle were damaged, including smashed windows, by a group throwing stones in Peaseholme Green near to Trinity Church at about 9pm.

No one was injured, although police were called to the scene.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: “This was a very rare incident but shows the impact such stupidity can have.

“It’s mindless vandalism and is endangering our drivers and customers and disrupting the lives of local people in the communities we serve, especially at this time when we are focused on ensuring key workers and anyone making essential journeys can travel when they need to.

“The safety of colleagues and customers is our highest priority and will work closely with the police to investigate these incidents including the use of on board CCTV to help identify the individuals involved.”

The First vehicles had to return to depot for repairs which interrupted the service while replacement buses were arranged.

Alex Hornby, Chief Executive of Transdev, said: “All drivers and support colleagues continue to do a magnificent job in a time of crisis, which makes this anti-social behaviour all the more senseless as they have to stop the important role they’re playing to deal with the consequences.

“We are all aware of the lockdown regulations in place. Groups should not be congregating right now, day or night, and hopefully the community will help to prevent this happening again.”