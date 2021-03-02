A SCAM warning has been put out by police after phone calls to residents about their national insurance numbers.
North Yorkshire Police say the calls have shown as from both landline and mobile phone numbers and the callers claim to be either from the police or National Crime Agency. They are usually recorded messages telling the receiver there has been a problem with their national insurance number, either it has been stolen or compromised and there is a fee to pay in order to receive a new number.
Some victims have reported the callers claiming they will be arrested if they don’t follow the instructions and others have been told to press a number on their keypad.
North Yorkshire Police Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer, Andy Fox, said: “If you receive a call of this nature, hang up straightaway and report it to the police by calling 101. Never provide any personal details over the phone.
“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a police officer, ask for their collar number and surname, hang up and ring 101 to speak to the control room who will be able to verify the officer’s identity.
“The police will never call to tell you there is a warrant for your arrest and neither will the police or National Crime Agency ever ask you to move or send any money.
“As always, we’d ask people to share news of this scam with as many of their friends, family and local community as possible to help keep everyone safe.”
