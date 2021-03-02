A NEW community group is set to launch in a York suburb.

The two ward councillors for Clifton Danny Myers and Margaret Wells, are starting Clifton Local History Group next week.

The first meeting will be held online via Zoom on March 10 at 6.30pm and the aim is to develop a community group that brings people together with an interest in the local history of the Clifton area.

Cllr Myers said: “Join us for our first meeting. We'll get started by talking about our interests and what projects the group could get involved in.

“We’ve had lots of interesting meetings and events in Clifton in recent years that focus on our history, including the Smartie Party to celebrate employment in chocolate-making and a well-attended former Shipton Street School event.

“Now we want to set something up that meets more regularly for residents to be part of."

Cllr Wells said: “We’ve long wanted to kick off a history group as there isn’t one in Clifton, unlike many other areas of York.

“Many residents have interests in different buildings in Clifton or installing plaques and information boards to preserve our local history for future generations.

“All are welcome and we look forward to meeting people”.

Councillors will be joined for the first meeting by York Explore Archivist Laura Yeoman to explain what types of records are held and how the city archives can help the group.

Interested residents can join a Facebook Group at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1785684621631898/ or search for ‘Clifton Local History Group’ on Facebook.

Anyone interested can contact cllr.dmyers@york.gov.uk for a Zoom invitation to attend the meeting.