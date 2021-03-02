THE weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped in both York and North Yorkshire, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by four down to 72.6 cases per 100,000 population. In North Yorkshire, the rate has dropped by three to 68.9 cases per 100,000 population.
Both of these rates remain below the UK national average, which stands at 94.9 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 15 more cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 11,888.
In North Yorkshire, a further 28 cases have been recorded, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,146.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the weekly rate has increased slightly by three to 87.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 29 cases have been recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 6,391 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,188,400.