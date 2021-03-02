ONE more person has lost their life to Covid-19 at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 574.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 58 Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 279 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 83,529.
Patients were aged between 17 and 102 years old. All except 11, aged 17-89 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 3 to March 1, with the majority being on or after February 21.
Their families have been informed.
