A NEW bridal shop is opening near York to help couples looking to tie the knot following a year of uncertainty.

The Bridal Outlet York plans to open its doors on April 12 and is stocked with off-the-peg dresses, from sizes six to 28, ranging from £299 to £999.

The business at Manor Barn in Angram is a joint venture by Janie Tongue and Louise Micklethwait, who also owns an evening and prom dress shop, VaVaVoom Boutique, in the same converted barn.

The pair who have both previously been involved in York Fashion Week hope to offer brides-to-be a way of buying their dream dress quickly, as many couples have been forced to cancel or postpone their wedding plans due to changing rules around guest numbers.

Janie who previously worked in The Press advertising team said: “We are working with all the major designers who have hanging stock in the UK. We can bring in dresses and provide a fast service to our brides.”

Janie said she and Louise were part of the ‘sandwich generation’ .

“We are looking after our parents and our children and trying to create a new business.”

Optimistic about the future, she said their outlet was ideal for couples planning ‘minimonies’ - small ceremonies, due to the restrictions on wedding sizes.

Janie said a lot of couples were planning to say their vows and get married, and have a bigger celebration when Covid restrictions allow.

‘”When you buy a dress from a boutique it could take weeks for a bride to get a dress,” she said.

“We made the decision, with the Covid situation, that eventually when the lights get switched back on brides would want to get married quickly and would want a dress quickly.

“We thought we’d use the same concept as the prom dress, call it an outlet where you can come and try it on, and if you like it, buy it.

“We opened the appointment book when Boris announced the roadmap and we have had so many bookings. I was shocked. These girls are getting married before June 21 but they haven’t got a dress yet.”

The Bridal Outlet is offering one-to-one appointments for 90 minutes, adhering to Covid-safety regulations.

“I am so excited,” said Janie. “I can’t believe the response. We are talking to brides who have changed their dates four times. They are desperate to get married. What I am trying to promote is that it’s ok not to have a huge wedding; save that money for a deposit for a house. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to make a wedding special.”